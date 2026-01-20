Airbus explores humanoid robots to build aircraft - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus is exploring the use of humanoid robots to help build aircraft after signing a deal with Chinese robotics firm UBTech.

The agreement centers on UBTech’s Walker S2 robot, a 176-centimeter bipedal machine equipped with AI voice interaction, dexterous hands, and the ability to autonomously swap its own battery to allow continuous operation, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Humanoid robots could offer advantages on factory floors due to their flexibility, dexterity, and ability to integrate into existing workspaces without extensive modifications. While traditional industrial robots are already common in manufacturing, it remains unclear how ready humanoid systems are for complex tasks in aerospace assembly.

UBTech has been expanding globally, securing deals with companies including Texas Instruments and planning to produce up to 10,000 Walker S2 units in 2026.

News.Az