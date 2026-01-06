Hyundai steps into humanoid robot race, challenges Tesla

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hyundai is entering the global race to mass-produce humanoid robots, positioning itself alongside competitors such as Tesla, as it expands its robotics ambitions.

Speaking at CES 2026, the South Korean automaker said it plans to establish a manufacturing system capable of producing thousands of robots annually by 2028, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hyundai, which acquired a majority stake in Boston Dynamics in 2021 in a deal valuing the robotics firm at $1.1 billion, said it will begin deploying the humanoid robot Atlas at its facilities in 2028. Initially, Atlas will be used for parts sequencing, ensuring vehicle components are delivered to the correct locations on the production line at the right time.

By 2030, Hyundai plans to expand Atlas’s role to more complex operations, including component assembly, as well as tasks involving repetitive motions, heavy lifting, and other labor-intensive work.

To support large-scale production, Hyundai said it will rely on its auto parts unit Hyundai Mobis and logistics arm Hyundai Glovis to build an end-to-end robotics value chain. This infrastructure is expected to enable the company to manufacture up to 30,000 robots per year.

As part of its broader strategy, Hyundai also plans to expand its robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model, allowing more companies to access its robots through subscription-based plans rather than outright purchases.

Hyundai isn't the only company looking to dominate the robotics space. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is keen on making the automaker's Optimus robots the go-to humanoid robots for businesses around the world.

Figure is developing humanoid robots for labor-intensive settings, the home, and outer space. Apptronik has its own Apollo humanoid bot, while Agility Robotics' Digit is already being used in some Amazon warehouses.

News.Az