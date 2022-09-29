Airlines cancel 1,400 more flights as Florida airports start reopening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airlines cancelled about 1,400 flights for Friday while some major Florida airports that temporarily halted operations because of Hurricane Ian said they would resume operations after reporting no serious damage.

Tampa and St. Pete-Clearwater airports will both reopen Friday morning, while Sarasota-Bradenton airfield will be open for general aviation and air carriers late Thursday.

Airlines canceled 2,046 U.S. flights Thursday and nearly 2,200 Wednesday.

Orlando Airport said it expects to reopen at some point Friday but "a damage assessment is taking place" and all roads leading to the airport remain closed due to flooding. Walt Disney said Thursday it would resume Disney World theme park and Disney Springs operations in Orlando in a phased approach starting on Friday after being closed.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC there are mobile resources that can substitute for Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control towers if needed.

News.Az