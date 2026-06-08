Tony Awards 2026: Full winners list

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Broadway’s biggest night returned in dazzling fashion, delivering memorable performances, unexpected moments, and enthusiastic standing ovations as the Tony Awards 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in theatre.

From acclaimed revivals to standout new musicals, this year’s ceremony recognized an impressive range of talent, with major victories for John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, Joshua Henry, and Lesley Manville among the evening’s top honorees, underscoring Broadway’s enduring ability to captivate audiences, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Leading productions such as Death of a Salesman, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Liberation emerged as some of the night’s biggest winners, earning recognition across several major categories. The awards were widely distributed among musicals, revivals, and creative design fields, highlighting the depth and diversity of talent that defined the 2025–26 Broadway season.

Below is the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2026:

Best musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play

Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Becky Shaw

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best revival of a musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime – WINNER

The Rocky Horror Show

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Best play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation – WINNER

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best direction of a play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Whitney White, Liberation

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best scenic design of a musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best scenic design of a play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER

Best lighting design of a play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Best book of a musical

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titaníque

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman

Steve Bargonetti, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show

Best costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels – WINNER!

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

News.Az