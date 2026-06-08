Tony Awards 2026: Full winners list
Broadway’s biggest night returned in dazzling fashion, delivering memorable performances, unexpected moments, and enthusiastic standing ovations as the Tony Awards 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in theatre.
From acclaimed revivals to standout new musicals, this year’s ceremony recognized an impressive range of talent, with major victories for John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, Joshua Henry, and Lesley Manville among the evening’s top honorees, underscoring Broadway’s enduring ability to captivate audiences, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
Leading productions such as Death of a Salesman, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Liberation emerged as some of the night’s biggest winners, earning recognition across several major categories. The awards were widely distributed among musicals, revivals, and creative design fields, highlighting the depth and diversity of talent that defined the 2025–26 Broadway season.
Below is the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2026:
Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best revival of a play
Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime – WINNER
The Rocky Horror Show
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation – WINNER
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best direction of a play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Whitney White, Liberation
Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Best scenic design of a musical
dots, The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Best scenic design of a play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Best lighting design of a musical
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Best lighting design of a play
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Best book of a musical
David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titaníque
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman
Steve Bargonetti, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
The Rescues, The Lost Boys
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best costume design of a musical
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show
Best costume design of a play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels – WINNER!
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
By Nijat Babayev