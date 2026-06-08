Trump says Khamenei is ‘pretty badly injured’

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US President Donald Trump said there was a “good probability” that he knew the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and claimed that Khamenei was “pretty badly injured.”

Trump also said the United States was close to reaching a deal with Iran, adding that if an agreement was not achieved, the issue would be resolved “one way or the other”, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Trump described Khamenei as “younger” and “more rational” while discussing the prospects for negotiations with Iran.

During the interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump said he believed a deal with Iran remained within reach and expressed confidence in the outcome regardless of whether an agreement was finalized.

The interview ended abruptly after Trump objected to questions regarding his claims about election fraud. He criticized the network before ending the conversation and leaving the interview.

News.Az