China's Xi arrives in North Korea for state visit - VIDEO

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Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to North Korea, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport.

After Xi walked down the airstairs, Kim shook hands with him warmly.

In a signed article published on Monday on Rodong Sinmun prior to his arrival, Xi said he looks forward to meeting with Kim to discuss the traditional friendship between the two countries, and exchange views on the overall development of bilateral relations.

News.Az