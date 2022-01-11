Airports of Azerbaijan served almost 3 million passengers in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the period from January to December 2021, airports of Azerbaijan served 2.93 million passengers.

This number is more than two times higher than 2020 figures, when passenger air transportation was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancellation of international flights and the closure of borders.

A total of 2.39 million passengers were carried on international flights. Over the past year, base airlines of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport – AZAL and Buta Airways carried 874,500 and 250,000 passengers, respectively.

38.2% of the total number of international flights was operated by AZAL, 10.9%. - by Buta Airways.

The airline industry is gradually recovering. Currently, 25 passenger airlines operate direct flights to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Carriers operate flights from Azerbaijan to Turkey, Russia, UAE, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Qatar, Israel, Germany, UK, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

675 passengers were served on flights operated to the first airport in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan which was opened in 2021 in the city of Fuzuli.

Also, during the past year, “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Department (AZANS) has served 47,000 aircraft that have flown through the airspace of Azerbaijan, that is a 6.3% increase on 2020 levels and represents 57% of the pre-pandemic volume. 34,000 aircraft were served on landing and departure at the airports of Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In 2021 the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating by international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

This is the highest recognition of the effectiveness of COVID-19 measures instituted at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect its passengers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

