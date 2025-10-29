Akasa Air eyes IPO in 2–5 years, plans to restart pilot hiring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Akasa Air, India’s third-largest airline, said on Wednesday it aims to go public within two to five years and plans to resume pilot hiring in the second half of next year.

The airline, which is currently loss-making, has faced pilot shortages due to delayed Boeing aircraft deliveries, caused by regulatory scrutiny and a seven-week strike at the planemaker, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“In the next 60 days, 100% of our pilots will start accruing hours, meaning they’ll be in the cockpit,” CEO Vinay Dube told during the Aviation India event, without providing specific numbers.

Dube emphasized that Akasa does not currently need to raise capital before the IPO, having secured funding earlier this year. He also defended the airline’s growth plans, noting that its current fleet of 30 aircraft aligns with expectations despite delivery delays.

Previously, Akasa had indicated plans to reach 54 aircraft by October 2026 and 72 planes by March 2027.

“Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five year time horizon,” Dube said, without specifying the intended listing venue.

News.Az