Al-Hilal targets Inzaghi with lucrative offer, but Inter coach plans to stay

Al-Hilal has attempted to lure Simone Inzaghi away from Inter with a lucrative offer, but the coach is reportedly inclined to reject their approach as he hopes to extend his stay at San Siro.

Recent news suggested that the Saudi giants had taken the first steps to convince the 49-year-old to move to the Gulf, as he had been identified as their top candidate to replace Jorge Jesus, News.Az reports, citing Football Italia.

With an announced annual salary of €20 million on the table, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Al-Hilal president Saad Bin Nafel was confident of being close to persuading Inzaghi to leave Inter at the end of the season, with the coach’s representative set to travel to Riyadh in the coming days to discuss the proposal.

However, the latest updates from Gianluca Di Marzio claim that the Nerazzurri boss has no intention of accepting the offer, as he is fully focused on the season’s finale and hopes to stay beyond this year.

Inzaghi does not want any distractions to interfere with his side’s preparations for the final Serie A match and, especially, the Champions League final. For this reason, he has also postponed discussions with the club about a potential contract extension until after the season ends.

