Al Jazeera airs report on peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al Jazeera, a Qatari international news television network, has aired a report on the progress of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the situation in Karabakh and in the region in the wake of Azerbaijan`s victory in the 44-Day War, News.az reports.

The TV presenter gave information about the history of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in the region, as well as the opening of transport communications, and the situation in the Lachin corridor.

The anchorman also briefed about the ongoing peace talks mediated by Russia and the West, and Baku's constructive position.

Talking about the fair position of Azerbaijan, the guest of the program, a scientist of Georgian origin, Tamara Dragadze said that the official Baku proposed to sign a peace agreement based on international legal norms, mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. She added that although the Armenian side officially recognizes Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan, Yerevan does not take a sufficiently constructive position in the peace talks.

The report also highlighted the trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on July 15. It was pointed out that the talks were concerned with the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, continuation of the peace process negotiations, delimitation of borders, opening of transport communications, withdrawal of Armenian military units from the territories of Azerbaijan and disarmament of illegal military units.

News.Az