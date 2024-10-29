Albanian opposition protests, blocks roads, demands caretaker Cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albanian opposition on Tuesday blocked crossroads around the country in a nationwide rally demanding that the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet before next year’s parliamentary election, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Lawmakers led hundreds of opposition supporters in rallies at the main entrance to the capital, Tirana, and at five other main crossroads around the country to block traffic.“Civil blockade, Today, or never!" was the motto of the protest on the website of the main opposition Democratic Party. In Tirana, opposition lawmakers parked their cars to block traffic for three hours. In other places, opposition supporters staged sit-ins at the roadside or burned tires.The conservative Democrats led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha have long accused Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists of corruption, manipulating earlier elections and usurping the powers of the judiciary.Police warned obstructing traffic was a criminal offense which could carry a sentence of up to three years in prison. Thousands of officers were deployed to protect government buildings, traffic and the rule of law.Democrats and their supporters in an opposition coalition have been holding protests at the arrests of Berisha and former President Ilir Meta in separate corruption cases, saying the charges are politically motivated. Another Democratic lawmaker, Ervin Salianji, has also been convicted of slander and imprisoned.The Democrats have staged violent protests against the government since 2013, when they left power.Albania holds parliamentary elections next spring, which Rama's Socialists are poised to win, partly because the opposition is divided.The U.S. and European Union have urged the opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence won’t help the country integrate into the 27-nation EU bloc.In 2020, the EU decided to launch full membership negotiations with Albania. Earlier this month Tirana started discussions with the bloc on how the country aligns with EU stances on the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption.

