Tanker hijacked off Somalia: UKMTO

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that it had received a report of a hijacking incident approximately 45 nautical miles northeast of Mareeyo, Somalia.

According to the advisory, military authorities informed UKMTO on April 21 that unauthorized individuals had taken control of a tanker and redirected the vessel about 77 nautical miles south within Somali territorial waters, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ship’s last known position was reported at 08°56′N, 50°32′E, in waters off southeastern Somalia.

In a separate incident, UKMTO said on Thursday that it had received reports of a suspicious approach roughly 83 nautical miles southeast of Eyl, Somalia.

The master of a cargo vessel reported that two small craft carrying armed personnel approached the ship. One of the boats closed to within 600 meters, prompting warning shots to be fired, after which the suspicious craft reportedly returned fire before withdrawing and maintaining distance from the vessel.

News.Az