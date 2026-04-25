Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold expanded talks in Gabala

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

On April 25, a one-on-one and expanded meeting was held in Gabala between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the conversation, the previous meetings between the heads of state were recalled with satisfaction, and confidence was expressed that the Ukrainian President’s visit to Azerbaijan would create a good opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation issues. An exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation in various areas, including energy. Agricultural cooperation was also discussed, and the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission were addressed.

The guest highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as the attention and care shown by the Azerbaijani state to Ukrainian children, and expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for this assistance. It was also noted that a group of Ukrainian students is expected to visit Azerbaijan soon for rehabilitation purposes and to become acquainted with the country’s culture and arts.

News.Az