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President Ilham Aliyev: Our cooperation with Ukraine has a very strong political foundation

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President Ilham Aliyev: Our cooperation with Ukraine has a very strong political foundation
Photo: AZERTAC

“I recall my visit to Kyiv in January 2023. The exchange of views we had with you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.) and the contacts that followed have consistently elevated Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations to a high level. Our cooperation has a very strong political foundation."

President Ilham Aliyev made these remarks in a press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Gabala on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: ‘Azerbaijan and Ukraine mutually support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in all international organizations and will continue to do so.’”


News.Az 

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