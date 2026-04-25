Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Lebanon's Khiam
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Source: CNN
Israeli forces have carried out bombings in the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon, including strikes on residential blocks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The attacks came shortly after the Israeli military said it was continuing operations in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire extension.
By Nijat Babayev