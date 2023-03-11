Yandex metrika counter

Albania’s President Bajram Begaj arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Albania’s President Bajram Begaj arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, Albania’s President Bajram Begaj was met by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and other officials.


