Alert: Apple’s iOS 26.2 is changing a key iPhone feature

Apple has released its latest iPhone software, iOS 26.2, unusually on a Friday. While early reports suggest the update is generally stable, some users have raised concerns about changes to automatic update settings.

According to MacRumors, at the “Software Update Complete” stage—where users normally tap “Continue” to reach the Home Screen—some are seeing a warning that future updates will be automatically downloaded and installed, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The option may be toggled on automatically if users simply press Continue. A subtle “Only Download Automatically” choice exists, which does not opt users into full automatic updates, but it can be easy to overlook.

Many iPhone users already have automatic downloads enabled, in which case no message appears during installation.

The change matters because some users prefer to delay installing updates until potential issues are reported by others, rather than having new software applied immediately.

If you’ve installed iOS 26, the simplest and perhaps safest action is to check. Just open Settings, go to Software Updates and you’ll see a panel marked Automatic Updates. If this says On, then at the next update, it will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Click the panel and on the next screen tap the switch marked Automatically Install. When it grays out, you’ll see an option below marked Automatically Install.

There’s another entry on the page which specifies System Settings and the words Automatically Install. Below this is an explanation: “System files improve iPhone functionality without changing the software version. iPhone may reserve storage space to ensure updates can be installed.”

You can choose whether to have this option on or off.

It’s worth saying that having automatic updates turned on doesn’t necessarily mean that your iPhone will be updated the second the software is released. It takes a little time for the update to reach you.

So, if you’re the kind of person who likes their iPhone to be updated straight away, you may find that even with the setting turned on for both download and update that you are updating manually because you’ve thought of it before the phone has got round to it.

And this is not an issue to do with the thorny issue of when you switch from iOS 18 to iOS 26: this unexpected change seems to be restricted to iOS 26. In other words, Apple has not made this change to force people to go to iOS 26. Though that doesn’t mean such a change won’t happen at a later stage.

