Algerian fuel tanker arrives in Lebanon amid energy crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Algerian tanker with 30,000 tons of fuel docked in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Tuesday, marking the first aid shipment to revive power plants that have been idle for roughly 10 days, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Currently, Lebanon relies on private generators to provide electricity for public institutions and homes.Sonatrach, Algeria’s state-owned oil company, said in a statement: "Our fuel-laden ship is preparing to offload at Tripoli Port in Lebanon.”“In accordance with the directive of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to support Lebanon with energy and help it overcome its current crisis, Sonatrach announces the arrival of a fuel shipment to Tripoli Port in Lebanon which departed from Skikda oil port on August 22,” the statement added.Sonatrach said that this initial shipment consists of 30,000 tons of fuel, intended to restart power generation plants and restore electricity in Lebanon.On Aug. 17, Electricité du Liban (EDL), a state-owned electricity company, announced a nationwide power outage in Lebanon following a complete shutdown of all power stations.The next day, the North African country announced that it would immediately supply Lebanon with fuel to help the country overcome the electricity outage.The power outage has affected essential facilities, including Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut Port, prisons, wastewater treatment plants, and drinking water pumping stations, EDL said.Two years ago, the frequency of power outages in Lebanon significantly increased as the country faced a severe financial crisis, leaving it unable to secure the foreign currency needed to import fuel.Previously, Lebanon's electricity production ranged between 1,600 and 2,000 megawatts daily, but fuel shortages in recent years have gradually reduced production to unprecedentedly low levels.

News.Az