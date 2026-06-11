Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar visits Lankaran and Lerik to boost India-Azerbaijan cooperation

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Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar has completed a regional visit to the southern districts of Lankaran and Lerik, underscoring growing India-Azerbaijan cooperation in culture, healthcare, agriculture, ecotourism, and environmental protection.

According to the Indian Embassy, the visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and expand people-to-people connections between India and Azerbaijan through engagement with local cultural, health, agricultural, and environmental institutions, News.az reports.

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During his trip to Lankaran, Ambassador Kumar visited the Lankaran History and Ethnography Museum, where he met with museum director Leyla Majidova. He was introduced to the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage and learned about ongoing efforts to preserve local traditions and history.

The Indian diplomat also visited the Yenee Wellness Center and held discussions with chief physician Emil Hidayatli. The meeting focused on promoting Ayurveda, yoga, and holistic wellness practices in Azerbaijan. The sides emphasized the importance of healthy lifestyles ahead of International Yoga Day and explored opportunities for greater cooperation in the field of preventive healthcare.

Source: Embassy

As part of the visit, Kumar toured a green tea plantation in Lankaran and met with its owner and director, Araz Yagubov. Discussions centered on tea cultivation, modern agricultural methods, and the significance of tea production for the local economy. Both sides highlighted the shared tea culture of India and Azerbaijan and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and agricultural exchanges.

Source: Embassy

The ambassador also visited Hirkan National Park and Lake Khanbulan, where he explored the region’s unique biodiversity and natural heritage. The visit highlighted the importance of environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, and the protection of ecologically significant areas.

In neighboring Lerik district, Kumar visited the renowned Longevity Museum, where chief curator Matanat Guliyeva introduced him to exhibits dedicated to the region’s famous centenarians. Located in the Talysh Mountains, Lerik is internationally known as the “Land of Longevity” due to its long-standing traditions associated with healthy and long lives.

Source: Embassy

Concluding his visit, Ambassador Kumar expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him throughout the region. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan and voiced hope for stronger bilateral engagement in culture, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, ecotourism, and environmental protection.

The visit highlighted the growing partnership between India and Azerbaijan and reflected a shared interest in expanding collaboration across multiple sectors while strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

News.Az