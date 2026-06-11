US and Nigeria kill over 200 militants in joint northeast operations

US and Nigeria kill over 200 militants in joint northeast operations

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United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Nigerian military forces have killed more than 200 militants in coordinated operations targeting Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in northeastern Nigeria.

The joint strikes were carried out against ISIS-linked fighters and infrastructure, with officials stating that the operations focused on militant hideouts, logistics bases and operational networks across the region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Operations resulted in the elimination of more than 200 terrorists, including ISIS leader Abu-Bilal al-Minuki. No United States or Nigerian forces were reported killed or injured during the mission.

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AFRICOM said on the social media platform X that the operations were conducted in continued coordination with Nigeria and were aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities in the region. Nigerian authorities said the strikes significantly disrupted militant networks and improved intelligence-driven operations, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Officials confirmed that the partnership between United States and Nigerian forces has strengthened counterterrorism efforts in northeastern Nigeria, where extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP have waged a long-running insurgency.

The conflict in northeastern Nigeria has lasted for more than a decade, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people, particularly in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

News.Az