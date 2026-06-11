NBA Finals: Several arrested outside New York's Madison Square Garden

NBA Finals: Several arrested outside New York's Madison Square Garden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several unruly fans were arrested near Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday night, where large crowds had gathered for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Police also deployed stun grenades in an effort to disperse fans assembled around the area during the game.

The Knicks staged a dramatic comeback victory over the Spurs, taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

At least four individuals were taken into custody during the evening.

The incidents occurred in midtown Manhattan, just a few blocks from Madison Square Garden, where a significant police presence had sealed off the area surrounding the arena for the Finals matchup.

Authorities had earlier prohibited planned public watch parties near the venue, citing concerns about potential unrest.

The heightened security followed disturbances during Game 3 of the Finals on Monday, when police arrested 21 people. Eight of those arrested faced charges, while the remaining individuals received fines. Law enforcement officials also reported that four police officers were injured during the incidents.

During Monday's game, supporters of the Spurs were reportedly targeted by fans. The behavior was condemned as "unacceptable" by Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

News.Az