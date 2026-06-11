Pakistan kills 26 militants in strikes on Afghanistan border

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Pakistan has carried out strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing 26 militants in operations targeting what authorities described as terrorist hideouts and safe havens.

The strikes were conducted in response to recent terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, according to officials, as security forces intensified operations against militant groups operating in border area, News.Az reports, citing Business Recorder. operations were precise and calibrated, targeting members of the banned Fitna Al Khwarij group. The militants were reportedly killed during coordinated actions carried out on Wednesday.

The government said the strikes were launched following a series of attacks inside the country, with authorities linking the targeted group to cross-border militancy. Officials described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and secure border regions.

Security sources said the targeted locations were used as hideouts by militants involved in planning and facilitating attacks inside Pakistan, while further monitoring and operations in the border region are continuing.

News.Az