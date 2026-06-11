Donald Trump warns of further strikes as US–Iran tensions escalate

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United States President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of additional military action against Iran as the conflict between the two countries continues to intensify following a series of recent airstrikes.

The warning comes amid ongoing exchanges of strikes between United States forces and Iranian targets, which have further escalated tensions in the Middle East and disrupted regional stability, News.Az reports, citing InDaily.

Donald Trump has continued to pressure Iran over stalled negotiations, warning that further attacks could follow if diplomatic progress is not achieved. The escalation follows renewed military operations after an earlier breakdown in talks.

News.Az