Yandex metrika counter

All religious structures in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be restored – CMO

  • Noncategory
  • Share
All religious structures in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be restored – CMO

All destroyed mosques, sanctuaries, and cemeteries in the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be restored, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, told reporters on Wednesday.

“What I saw in Aghdam is very painful,” Pashazade said.

“The president of Azerbaijan said that we will restore these territories and will soon return to the lands of our fathers and grandfathers,” the CMO chairman added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      