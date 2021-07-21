All religious structures in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be restored – CMO

All religious structures in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be restored – CMO

+ ↺ − 16 px

All destroyed mosques, sanctuaries, and cemeteries in the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be restored, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, told reporters on Wednesday.

“What I saw in Aghdam is very painful,” Pashazade said.

“The president of Azerbaijan said that we will restore these territories and will soon return to the lands of our fathers and grandfathers,” the CMO chairman added.

News.Az