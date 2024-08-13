Almost 500 schools in Gaza Strip come under fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 477 out of the 564 schools in Gaza have come under fire in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, News.az reports citing TASS .

According to the agency, 344 school buildings were directly hit and another 133 suffered damage. These include 264 public schools, 156 UNRWA schools and 57 private schools."Some 180 schools serving as shelters of displaced people have been directly hit since October 2023," the agency added, citing reports from Palestinian Civil Defense (PCD).On August 10, the Israeli army said that the air force "precisely struck Hamas terrorists operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba’een school and located adjacent to a mosque." According to the Israel Defense Forces, three high-precision missiles were fired at the building, killing 31 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.According to Gaza’s civil defense service, the attack killed at least 93 people, including 11 children and six women.

News.Az