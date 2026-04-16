Alpha Dhabi reports record AED 15B profit and executes new dividend policy

Alpha Dhabi reports record AED 15B profit and executes new dividend policy

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Alpha Dhabi Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, has earmarked a dividend of AED2 billion ($545 million) for 2025 after reporting higher annual revenue.

The dividend was to be paid on April 14, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), News.Az reports, citing agbi.com.

Alpha Dhabi was established as Trojan Holding in 2013, after which it rebranded and expanded into a diversified conglomerate.

International Holding Company (IHC), chaired by national-security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owns 58.11 percent of Alpha Dhabi, according to ADX data,

Alpha Dhabi has implemented a three-year dividend policy, which includes a yearly payment of AED2 billion with a planned 5 percent annual increase as of 2025.

The company reported revenue of AED79 billion, a 24 percent year-on-year gain, in 2025. Net profit rose to AED15 billion, from AED13.5 billion in 2024.

In June 2022 IHC and Alpha Dhabi invested $25 million each in California-based rocket manufacturer SpaceX.

Alpha Dhabi shares on ADX closed 2 percent higher at AED7.35 on Wednesday, but are down 23 percent so far this year.

News.Az