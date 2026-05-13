Australia to deploy surveillance aircraft for Strait of Hormuz mission

Australia to deploy surveillance aircraft for Strait of Hormuz mission

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Australia will deploy a high-tech surveillance aircraft to support international efforts aimed at keeping shipping lanes open in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the deployment of a Boeing E-7 Wedgetail following a virtual meeting on Tuesday involving defence ministers from more than 40 countries.

The aircraft was previously deployed to the region in March as part of efforts to protect the United Arab Emirates from Iranian strikes.

The E-7A Wedgetail is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced airborne surveillance and early warning platforms.

The multinational mission, led by the United Kingdom and France, aims to safeguard navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

Marles said Australia’s participation would remain strictly defensive and emphasized that the deployment is intended to support diplomatic efforts and reduce the risk of further escalation.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that prolonged instability in the Middle East is already affecting global energy prices and could impact Australia’s economy through inflation and slower growth.

Regional tensions escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliation and disruptions in the region, including reported closures affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, although later negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without setting a specific deadline.

News.Az