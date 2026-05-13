Lavrov says US-Russia relations show no real progress

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Sergei Lavrov said relations between Russia and the United States have shown little real progress despite renewed dialogue between the two countries.

Speaking to RT India on Wednesday, Lavrov said positive statements about cooperation in areas such as technology and energy had not translated into meaningful action, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Nothing is happening in real life,” Lavrov said, according to a transcript released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The comments come after Donald Trump re-established direct communication with Vladimir Putin following his return to the White House after the 2024 US presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to help end the war in Ukraine, though diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a breakthrough peace agreement.

Lavrov acknowledged that Moscow appreciates Trump’s willingness to resume dialogue with Russia but argued that overall US policy toward Moscow remains largely unchanged from the previous administration of Joe Biden.

According to Lavrov, sanctions imposed during Biden’s presidency are still in place, while the Trump administration has also introduced new measures targeting the Russian economy.

“Everything else follows the pattern initiated by President Biden,” Lavrov said, referring to the broader state of bilateral relations.

Relations between Washington and Moscow have remained deeply strained over the war in Ukraine, economic sanctions, NATO tensions, and disputes involving global security and energy policy.

News.Az