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Lithuania's capital airport said on ​Wednesday it briefly ‌halted operations overnight following the detection of what ​was believed to ​be smuggler balloons from ⁠Belarus drifting into ​its airspace.

Vilnius Airport said ​on Facebook the airspace was closed for an hour, ​one of over ​a dozen such incidents since October ‌of ⁠last year, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Lithuania says smugglers use weather balloons to transport cigarettes ​across ​the ⁠border, and have also blamed Belarusian ​President Alexander Lukashenko, ​a ⁠close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ⁠for ​not stopping ​the practice.

News.Az