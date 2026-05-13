Trump posts image portraying Venezuela as US ‘51st state’ - PHOTO

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U.S. President Donald Trump has shared an image on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela covered with the American flag alongside the caption “51st state,” News.Az reports.

The post came amid renewed remarks from Trump suggesting he is considering closer U.S. control over Venezuela, a resource-rich country with some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Venezuela has firmly rejected any suggestion of becoming part of the United States. Speaking on May 11 at proceedings before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez said the country “has no plans” and “will never become” a U.S. state, stressing Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rodríguez said any such proposal would violate international law and reiterated that Venezuela would not accept external political control. She also linked the rhetoric to broader geopolitical pressure on the country and argued that disputes involving Venezuela should be resolved through diplomacy rather than unilateral political declarations.

Trump’s post follows earlier comments in which he said he was “seriously considering” making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state.

News.Az