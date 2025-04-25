Alphabet rises premarket; Intel, Apple, T-Mobile US fall

U.S. stock futures steadied Friday, as investors digested more corporate earnings while U.S.-China trade tensions appeared to ease, News. Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.5% after the Google owner reported much stronger than expected earnings for the first quarter and announced a $70 billion buyback, while also reaffirmed its ambitious AI development plans.

Intel (NASDAQ:) stock fell 7.2% after the chipmaker’s weak guidance offset consensus-beating earnings, while also flagging heightened concerns over macro headwinds from a trade war.

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.9% after the Financial Times reported that the tech giant plans to shift assembly of all iPhones sold in the U.S. to India as soon as next year in a pivot away from China due to increased Sino-U.S. trade hostilities.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:) stock fell 5.5% after the telecommunications company added fewer wireless subscribers than expected in the first quarter, as rivals dialed up promotions in a saturating U.S. telecom market.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) stock fell 0.4% after the consumer goods company slashed its full-year guidance for organic sales, becoming the latest company to cite possible headwinds from aggressive U.S. tariffs, although it still delivered better-than-anticipated first-quarter earnings.

Carter’s (NYSE: ) stock fell 1.9% after the children apparel company withdrew its forward guidance amid tariffs-related macro uncertainty, even after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results on both the top and bottom lines.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.6% after the biopharmaceutical company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue, even as earnings for the quarter came in better than expected.

Schlumberger (NYSE:) stock fell 1.8% after the oilfield services company reported first-quarter results that fell short of expectations, as higher activity in parts of the Middle East, North Africa, Argentina and offshore U.S. was more than offset by slowdowns in other regions.