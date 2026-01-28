Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs amid AI-driven restructuring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon has announced plans to cut around 16,000 jobs globally in its second major round of layoffs in just three months, as the company rolls back pandemic-era over-hiring and accelerates the adoption of artificial intelligence across its operations.

The job reductions will primarily affect corporate roles in Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources. The move is part of a broader restructuring plan aimed at eliminating bureaucracy, reducing management layers, and increasing operational efficiency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Late last year, Amazon had already eliminated about 14,000 corporate positions. CEO Andy Jassy previously stated that expanding AI tools across the company would automate a growing number of tasks, leading to fewer corporate roles over time.

AI-powered assistants are increasingly handling routine administrative work and even complex coding tasks, driving faster workflows and reducing the need for large white-collar teams. At the same time, Amazon continues to invest heavily in robotics at its fulfillment centers to speed up deliveries and lower dependence on human labor.

Although the total planned cuts represent only a small share of Amazon’s 1.58 million global employees, they account for nearly 10% of its corporate workforce. The layoffs reflect a wider trend across the tech industry, where major companies that expanded rapidly during the pandemic are now reshaping their workforces to adapt to an AI-driven future.

News.Az