Amazon launches AI infrastructure project Rainier with Anthropic partnership

Amazon announced on Wednesday the launch of its AI compute cluster, Project Rainier, marking a major step in the company’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The tech giant revealed that AI firm Anthropic will use more than one million chips from the new infrastructure by the end of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Launched last year, Project Rainier is designed to build a massive AI compute cluster spread across multiple U.S. data centers.

The system incorporates nearly half a million of Amazon’s in-house Trainium2 chips, boosting the company’s AI capabilities and supporting large-scale machine learning workloads.

As AI models advance, cloud firms such as Amazon's Web Services are scaling up their data center plans to meet the growing need for massive compute capacity.

Anthropic, backed by Amazon, is using Project Rainier's compute cluster to build and deploy its AI model Claude. The AI firm will scale to use more than 1 million Trainium2 chips across Amazon's Web Services by the end of this year.

Rainier's compute power will also be used for future versions of Claude, Amazon said.

