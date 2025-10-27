Amazon plans its biggest layoffs ever, according to sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is set to announce major job cuts starting Tuesday.

The layoffs will amount to the largest cuts to Amazon’s corporate workforce in the company’s history, spanning almost every business, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are confidential, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Amazon is expected to begin informing employees of the layoffs via email Tuesday morning, the person said.

The company plans to lay off as many as 30,000 staffers across its corporate workforce, according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

Amazon declined to comment.

Amazon is the nation’s second-largest private employer, with more than 1.54 million staffers globally as of the end of the second quarter. That figure is primarily made up of its warehouse workforce. It has roughly 350,000 corporate employees.

The company has conducted rolling layoffs across the company since 2022, which has resulted in more than 27,000 employees being let go. Job reductions have continued this year, though at a smaller scale. Amazon’s cloud, stores, communications and devices divisions have been hit with layoffs in recent months.

The layoffs are part of a broader cost-cutting campaign by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy that began during the Covid-19 pandemic. Jassy has also moved to simplify Amazon’s corporate structure by having fewer managers in order to “remove layers and flatten organizations.”

Jassy said in June that Amazon’s workforce could shrink further as a result of the company embracing generative AI, telling staffers that the company “will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

“It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce,” Jassy said in the June memo to staff.

News.Az