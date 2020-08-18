Yandex metrika counter

Amazon to expand offices, add 3,500 jobs

Amazon.com is planning to expand its offices in six major cities in the United States and hire 3,500 more people, Teletrader reports.

Approximately 2,000 of the new employees will work in Manhattan, in a building that Amazon bought from The We Company for over $1 billion, the report read.

Earlier this month, a report revealed that the Seatle company plans to purchase empty mall spaces and turn them into fulfillment centers.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

