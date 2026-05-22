Problem with construction of waste processing plant in Lviv to be resolved soon – Polish finance minister
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Photo: Interfax
Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski said he believes the issues surrounding the construction of a mechanical and biological waste treatment plant in Lviv will soon be resolved, describing the situation as difficult but manageable.
Speaking at a press briefing after the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday, Domanski said discussions had been held with Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, stressing that both sides aim to resolve the dispute while protecting the interests of Polish companies, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.
By Leyla Şirinova