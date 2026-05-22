Rare 'Donald Trump' buffalo becomes Eid sensation in Bangladesh - PHOTO

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A rare albino buffalo with a flowing tuft of blond hair has skyrocketed to internet celebrity status in Bangladesh, with captivated locals pointing out its uncanny resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Weighing in at nearly 700 kg (1,540 lb), the massive animal has become the ultimate crowd-puller at an agro farm in the Narayanganj district near Dhaka. It earned its presidential nickname thanks to a distinct clump of pale hair falling across its forehead, perfectly mirroring the American leader's trademark hairstyle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dozens of curious visitors are traveling from distant districts every day just to snap selfies and record videos with the unique creature, sending it viral across social media platforms ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival.

“My younger brother named the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump,” explained farm owner Ziauddin Mridha. “Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature."

Mridha noted that because it is an albino buffalo, the animal is naturally gentle and rarely shows aggression. However, keeping a viral celebrity in peak condition requires a lot of upkeep. "Donald Trump" received a luxurious VIP treatment plan that included four baths and four full meals every single day.

Albino buffaloes are exceptionally rare in Bangladesh, where the livestock population is overwhelmingly dark-skinned. The animal's cream-colored coat, pinkish nose, and distinct blond locks made it an instant standout among the thousands of cattle prepared for Eid al-Adha—a major Muslim holiday where families traditionally sacrifice livestock.

Naming distinct or unusually large sacrificial animals after global celebrities has become a major marketing trend for Bangladeshi farms looking to draw massive crowds. The strategy clearly worked, though this particular star has already wrapped up its time in the spotlight; Mridha confirmed the viral buffalo has officially been sold and delivered to a customer for the upcoming holiday.

News.Az