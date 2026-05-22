Man accused of hooliganism after ramming Georgian Patriarchate gates

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A man has been charged in Georgia after allegedly ploughing his car into the courtyard of the Georgian Patriarchate in central Tbilisi. Prosecutors say the vehicle smashed through a barrier and caused significant damage in what they describe as a religiously motivated act of hooliganism.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office said the incident took place on 20 May when the driver deliberately forced his way into the Patriarchate grounds, broke a security barrier, rammed the entrance gates and damaged a vehicle parked inside the courtyard. The total damage is estimated at 9,350 lari (up to around $3,500), News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

According to prosecutors, the situation escalated further once the man was inside the grounds, where he allegedly threatened people present, showed “clear disrespect towards society” and caused a serious public disturbance.

Eyewitnesses told local media the driver also hurled abusive language at the Patriarchate and at Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Shio III.

The man was detained at the scene.

He has been charged under two articles of Georgia’s Criminal Code: property damage causing significant loss (Article 187, Part 1) and hooliganism committed using an object as a weapon (Article 239, Part 3). If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Authorities have also ordered a psychiatric evaluation, while prosecutors are expected to seek pre-trial detention.

News.Az