Ukraine foreign minister meets new Hungarian counterpart to discuss minority rights
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Photo: Kyiv Independent
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held his first in-person meeting with Hungary’s new foreign minister, Anita Orban, on May 22 as the two countries seek to reset ties.
The ministers reviewed expert-level consultations held this week on the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and agreed to hold a second round next week, Sybiha said after meeting Orban on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial summit in Helsingborg, Sweden, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.
By Leyla Şirinova