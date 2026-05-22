Ukraine foreign minister meets new Hungarian counterpart to discuss minority rights

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Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held his first in-person meeting with Hungary’s new foreign minister, Anita Orban, on May 22 as the two countries seek to reset ties.

The ministers reviewed expert-level consultations held this week on the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and agreed to hold a second round next week, Sybiha said after meeting Orban on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial summit in Helsingborg, Sweden, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

News.Az