Amazon to invest $21 billion in Spain for data centres and AI
 Amazon will invest an additional 18 billion euros ($21 billion) in Spain to expand its data centre infrastructure and accelerate artificial intelligence development, the company said Monday.

The new commitment raises Amazon’s total investment in Spain to 33.7 billion euros, reinforcing the country’s role as a key European hub for cloud computing and AI innovation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The expansion will strengthen Amazon Web Services’ data centre capacity, supporting growing demand for AI-powered services, cloud storage and advanced computing solutions.

 


