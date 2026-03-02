Yandex metrika counter

AWS data centers suffer outages in UAE, Bahrain

Source: Bloomberg

Amazon’s cloud computing division has reported disruptions at its data centers in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, citing power and connectivity issues that occurred amid Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the region.

According to updates posted on the company’s official status page, two availability zones — clusters of data centers — in the UAE were left without power, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Sunday that one of the affected zones in the UAE experienced damage after “objects” struck the facility, causing sparks and a fire. As a precautionary measure, power to the site was shut off.

The company also confirmed that a localized power problem impacted another availability zone in the UAE region.


