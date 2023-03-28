Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev highlights Azerbaijan’s realities on TV Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev gave an interview to TV Berlin, a prestigious German TV channel.

The interview was aired on the Diplo International program hosted by famous journalist Ewald Konig, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Berlin told News.Az.

Ambassador provided detailed information about the geographical location of Azerbaijan, the country’s neighbors and its position on the historical Silk Road. The diplomat noted that the location at the crossroads of civilizations had an impact on the demographic situation of Azerbaijan and the formation of the multicultural environment in the country throughout history. He emphasized that people of different religions and ethnicities, including Christians and Jews, live in peaceful and friendly conditions in Azerbaijan.

Stressing that Azerbaijan faced serious socioeconomic problems in the first years of independence and was subjected to military aggression by Armenia, the ambassador said that despite these difficulties, the country has rapidly gone through the path of socio-economic development over the past 30 years and has become the strongest state in the South Caucasus. Emphasizing that despite being located in a difficult region, Azerbaijan has been able to create productive relations with its neighbors, Ambassador Aghayev said that the main goal of Azerbaijan’s diplomacy is to further strengthen independence, establish relations with all states based on respect for the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

The diplomat also gave information about Armenia's military aggression and the terrible destruction committed in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan and its policy of ethnic cleansing. Ambassador Aghayev touched upon the ongoing demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the process of negotiations on the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations, as well as Azerbaijan’s growing role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

