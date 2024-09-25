Ambassador reveals what collapsed cooperation between Russia and Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline has ended energy cooperation between Russia and Germany, which had served as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation for decades, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev said, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The diplomat noted that the unprecedented terrorist attack on the largest European energy infrastructure facilities caused colossal damage to the environment and led to huge losses for investors.According to Nechayev, it is obvious that the most dangerous precedent - sabotage against a critical infrastructure facility - should not go unpunished.On September 25, on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline, the diplomat recalled that Russia insists on a transparent international investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline with the involvement of Russian specialists.The explosions on the Nord Stream pipeline occurred in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm on the night of September 26, 2022.

News.Az