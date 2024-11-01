Amber Alert after woman, 4 kids abducted at gunpoint
An Amber Alert was issued early Friday after a pregnant mom and her four children were abducted at gunpoint near Brainerd early Friday by the mom's boyfriend, authorities say, News.Az reports citing Fox9 .Authorities say 35-year-old Chad Aanerud abducted 35-year-old Nikkole Dobson and her children — Brandon, 14, Haley, 11, Gracie, 7, and Chloe, 3 — at gunpoint around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, from a home on the 15000 block of Loerch Road northeast of Brainerd.
He reportedly went to the home where Dobson and the children were staying, fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the home and forced them to leave with him.
Aanerud is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with the Minnesota license plate AEC-351,
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Aanerud is also suspected of fatally shooting a man at a separate nearby home before burning down a home on that property.
Anyone who sees the van, the suspect or the victims is told to not approach and to call 911.
Suspect and victim descriptions
Aanerud is is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing about 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Dobson is 5-foot-7, 198 pounds, with green eyes and reddish-brown hair.
