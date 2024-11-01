Amber Alert after woman, 4 kids abducted at gunpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday after a pregnant mom and her four children were abducted at gunpoint near Brainerd early Friday by the mom's boyfriend, authorities say, News.Az reports citing Fox9 .

Authorities say 35-year-old Chad Aanerud abducted 35-year-old Nikkole Dobson and her children — Brandon, 14, Haley, 11, Gracie, 7, and Chloe, 3 — at gunpoint around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, from a home on the 15000 block of Loerch Road northeast of Brainerd.He reportedly went to the home where Dobson and the children were staying, fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the home and forced them to leave with him.Aanerud is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with the Minnesota license plate AEC-351,The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Aanerud is also suspected of fatally shooting a man at a separate nearby home before burning down a home on that property.Anyone who sees the van, the suspect or the victims is told to not approach and to call 911.Aanerud is is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing about 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.Dobson is 5-foot-7, 198 pounds, with green eyes and reddish-brown hair.

