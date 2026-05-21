Amber Alert canceled after missing 4-year-old Shelton boy found safe

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A tense regional search ended in relief on Wednesday afternoon when a missing 4-year-old boy from Shelton was found safe, prompting authorities to cancel an Amber Alert.

The child had disappeared around 12:30 p.m. during a supervised visit, with authorities identifying his 26-year-old father as the suspect. The rapid escalation of the incident led to the immediate issuance of an Amber Alert across the region, News.Az reports, citing King 5.

Fortunately, the high-stakes search came to a swift and successful conclusion just a few hours later. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the boy was located safe and in good condition around 4 p.m.

News.Az