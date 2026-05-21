Iran says 20 sailors return from Singapore via Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that 20 Iranian sailors held in Singapore have been returned to Iran following diplomatic efforts by Pakistan.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam said in a social media post on Thursday that he expressed gratitude for what he described as the “humanitarian and constructive efforts” of the Pakistani government in helping secure the release of the sailors, who had been in an “unfavourable situation” after their vessel was detained in Singapore waters, News.Az reports.

He also thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other relevant institutions.

“The sailors were transferred from Singapore to Islamabad following diplomatic efforts and returned to their homeland a few hours ago,” Mehr quoted the ambassador as saying in a post on X.

News.Az