Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine reports strike on Russian FSB headquarters; nearly 100 killed or wounded - VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Ukraine reports strike on Russian FSB headquarters; nearly 100 killed or wounded - VIDEO
Source: Screen grab

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) carried out a strike on a Russian FSB headquarters, resulting in nearly 100 people killed and wounded, News.Az reports.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Zelensky said the SSU Special Operations Center “A” conducted the operation.

“There are good results from the warriors of the SSU Special Operations Center ‘A.’ A Russian FSB headquarters has been struck, and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed in our temporarily occupied territory,” Zelensky said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

He added that, as a result of the operation, Russian losses amounted to “around a hundred occupiers killed and wounded.”

“Russians must feel that they must bring this war of theirs to an end. Ukraine’s medium- and long-range sanctions will keep working,” he said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      