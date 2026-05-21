Sharon Stone stuns in gold suit at Cannes charity gala amid family tragedy

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Sharon Stone made a striking appearance at the Knights of Charity gala during the Cannes Film Festival, joining Helena Christensen on the red carpet in an event filled with glamour and celebrity presence.

The American actress, 68, wore a gold velvet Roberto Cavalli suit, while Christensen, 57, opted for an elegant frilled cutout gown as both stars drew attention at the high-profile charity event, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Stone paired her golden ensemble with a black shirt, black mules and diamond jewellery, styling her blonde hair in loose waves, while Christensen completed her look with towering black strappy heels.

The appearance comes shortly after Stone shared the death of her older brother Mike Stone following an extended illness, a loss she publicly acknowledged on social media.

Mike Stone, who worked as a musician and actor and appeared in several films including Eraser and Malevolence, had also previously appeared alongside his sister in The Quick And The Dead.

The family has experienced multiple tragedies over recent years, including the death of Stone’s mother Dorothy in 2025 and her brother Patrick in 2023, as well as the loss of Patrick’s infant son.

Stone has previously spoken about her difficult upbringing in Pennsylvania, as well as surviving a near-fatal stroke and brain haemorrhage in 2001 that required years of recovery. She is currently returning to television with a role in Euphoria.

News.Az