Mohanlal Drishyam 3 sets record breaking advance bookings ahead of global release - VIDEO

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Mohanlal is set to return as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph, with the film generating major anticipation ahead of its theatrical release on May 21.

Advance booking figures have shown a strong start, with worldwide pre-sales already crossing ₹21 crore gross and continuing to rise, driven by heavy demand across multiple markets, News.Az reports, citing Times of India.

Kerala has emerged as the strongest domestic region, contributing around ₹5.50 crore gross in advance bookings, while total bookings across India are nearing ₹9 crore gross.

Internationally, the Gulf region is leading demand, with strong performance also recorded in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. Trade analysts suggest that if momentum continues, global advance bookings could surpass ₹25 crore before release.

Industry estimates indicate the film could open with more than ₹35 crore gross worldwide, potentially making it one of the biggest opening days in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Alongside Mohanlal, the film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Santhi Mayadevi and Veena Nandakumar. The story is expected to continue Georgekutty’s narrative as past events resurface and new threats emerge, with reports suggesting a possible OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in late June or early July after its theatrical run.

News.Az