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The U.K. government on Thursday released a batch of confidential documents regarding the 2001 appointment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, as a special trade envoy, revealing that no formal security vetting or due diligence was ever conducted.

The publication follows a binding parliamentary motion passed in February, which was triggered by the one-time prince's arrest on charges of misconduct in public office. The criminal case centers on allegations that he leaked sensitive government briefings and trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

According to a written statement delivered to parliament by Trade Minister Chris Bryant, investigators found no evidence that a security review was ever considered before granting the royal access to high-level international business and government networks. Internal memos from 2000 indicate the appointment by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair bypassed standard due diligence because the late Queen Elizabeth II was "very keen" to see her son secure the prominent role. Bryant previously slammed the former prince’s tenure as a "self-enriching hustle."

The newly declassified papers shed light on a system that critics say prioritized royal privilege over national security. The fallout has sparked a larger political crisis across the U.K. regarding the "Establishment" and how unchecked power is wielded by the aristocracy.

Mountbatten-Windsor served as special representative for international trade from 2001 until 2011, when he was forced to resign over his ties to controversial foreign figures. King Charles III completely stripped his brother of his royal titles last year and evicted him from his royal mansion in an effort to distance the monarchy from the spiraling Epstein scandal.

News.Az